HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of W. P. Carey worth $21,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in W. P. Carey by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.