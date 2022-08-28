Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Trading Up 11.1%

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36). Approximately 395,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 450,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).

Dev Clever Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £248.73 million and a P/E ratio of -300.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

About Dev Clever

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

