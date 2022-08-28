Daniel G. Cohen Sells 7,903 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $61,248.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PWP opened at $7.38 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $637.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 555.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

