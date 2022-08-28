Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,550.00 and last traded at $1,552.04. 162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,617.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,573.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,604.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

