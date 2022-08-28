Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

