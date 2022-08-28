Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,486 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $211.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

