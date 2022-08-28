Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 846,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $194.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $199.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

