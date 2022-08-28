Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Acquires $61,250.00 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cable One Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,192.46 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,049.81 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,333.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,350.00.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cable One

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at $68,746,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cable One by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.83.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.