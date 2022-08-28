Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,008 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. Bank of America cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

