Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,131 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,338,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $188.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

