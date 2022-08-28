Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,504,904,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $130,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after buying an additional 467,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 5.6 %

ADSK stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

