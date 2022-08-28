Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,345 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Breakline Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 319,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

Shares of AMAT opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

