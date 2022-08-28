American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,282,279 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 183.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of KeyCorp worth $44,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.43 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.