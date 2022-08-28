Allison Pickens Sells 924 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Allison Pickens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $29,075.00.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 111.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.51. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

