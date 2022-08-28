Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.90.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

