Zacks Small Cap Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40).
127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01.
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
