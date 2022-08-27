Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Barclays cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $112.16 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.90.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

