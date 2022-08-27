Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88.

