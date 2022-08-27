William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. American Trust purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,128,000 after purchasing an additional 63,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $6,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.48. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Cowen cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

