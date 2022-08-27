William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,428 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Flex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Flex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Flex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,715,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,665,000 after acquiring an additional 106,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Flex by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,603,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,817 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX opened at $18.15 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,220,915.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,220,915.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

