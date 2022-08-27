WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
WYY opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. WidePoint has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.21.
WidePoint Company Profile
