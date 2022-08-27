WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WYY opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. WidePoint has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.21.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.