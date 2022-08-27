White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 11,231 shares.The stock last traded at $1,356.53 and had previously closed at $1,353.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,262.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,164.41.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

