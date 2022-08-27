WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $22,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,590,000 after purchasing an additional 174,222 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $104.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

