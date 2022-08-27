Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.27.

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

