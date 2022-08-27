Veritable L.P. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after buying an additional 511,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,225,000 after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,802,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,041,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after purchasing an additional 865,635 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

PFG opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

