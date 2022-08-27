Veritable L.P. Buys 202 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Stock Down 3.7 %

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.92.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.