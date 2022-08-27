Veritable L.P. Acquires New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,840 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $54.88 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

