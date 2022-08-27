Veritable L.P. Acquires 3,769 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

