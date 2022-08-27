Veritable L.P. Acquires 227 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of A stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

