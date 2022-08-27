Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,786,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,472,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,848,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $172.49 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $152.74 and a 1-year high of $201.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.43.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.