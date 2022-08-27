Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VMI opened at $284.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $289.98.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

