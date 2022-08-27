Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $21,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.