US Bancorp DE Sells 19,474 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Sysco worth $23,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

