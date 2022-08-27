US Bancorp DE Has $21.20 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of V.F. worth $21,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after buying an additional 415,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,744,000 after buying an additional 193,846 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,862,000 after buying an additional 556,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on V.F. to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

V.F. Trading Down 6.6 %

V.F. Announces Dividend

NYSE VFC opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $872,430. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.