TheStreet Upgrades Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to B+

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $284.41 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $289.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.75 and a 200-day moving average of $243.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

