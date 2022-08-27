TheStreet Upgrades Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to “B-“

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Alamo Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $133.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $160.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Robert P. Bauer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.99 per share, with a total value of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Bauer bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,878.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

