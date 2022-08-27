TheStreet Downgrades CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to D+

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CURO Group to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group Trading Down 1.9 %

CURO Group stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $285.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.71. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

CURO Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 628,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 260,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.