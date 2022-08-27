TheStreet Downgrades CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to D+

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CURO Group to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
CURO Group Trading Down 1.9 %
CURO Group stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $285.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.71. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $20.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group
CURO Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
