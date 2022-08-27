Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.91. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

TEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.3139 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 22,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 243,570 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

