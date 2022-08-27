TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $126.77 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $127.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

