Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

