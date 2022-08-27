Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Director Purchases $16,896.00 in Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) Director Laurie L. Dotter purchased 528 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $16,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,896. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRS. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.