StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Up 0.4 %
BTN stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a P/E ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
