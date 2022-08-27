StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Up 0.4 %

BTN stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a P/E ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

