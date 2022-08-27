StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AINC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Ashford Stock Up 0.8 %

AINC opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

