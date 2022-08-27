Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives $22.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.59%. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
