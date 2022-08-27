Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives $22.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Price Performance

Shares of DTC stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.59%. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.