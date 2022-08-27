Short Interest in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC) Decreases By 50.0%

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFAC. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arena Fortify Acquisition alerts:

Arena Fortify Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AFAC stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

About Arena Fortify Acquisition

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.