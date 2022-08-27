Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$148.00 at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$143.71.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %
TSE RY opened at C$124.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$125.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$131.73. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$118.24 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.
Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$515,251.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,229.74. In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$29,096.43. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,229.74. Insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347 in the last quarter.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
See Also
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.