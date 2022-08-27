Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$148.00 at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$143.71.

TSE RY opened at C$124.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$125.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$131.73. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$118.24 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8000006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$515,251.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,229.74. In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$29,096.43. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,229.74. Insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

