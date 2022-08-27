Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $87.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

