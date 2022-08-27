PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$21.75 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has been given a C$21.75 price target by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.98.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

PSK stock opened at C$18.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.75 and a 12 month high of C$20.42. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$198.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.2450115 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$126,648.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at C$11,980,992.09.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

