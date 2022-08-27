Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 480.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 81,873 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $127.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.