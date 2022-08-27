PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

In related news, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 81,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $343,750.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,388,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,332,475.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,109,571 shares in the company, valued at $17,423,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 81,265 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $343,750.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,388,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,332,475.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 151,649 shares of company stock valued at $564,167 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $37,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.